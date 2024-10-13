Russians Strike Derhachi In Kharkiv Region
10/13/2024 3:10:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 13, the Russian forces carried out at least two airstrikes on Derhachi, near Kharkiv.
This was reported by Chief of the Derhachi Military-Civilian Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, according to Ukrinform.
"The occupiers launched at least two airstrikes on the community's territory. Information about the damage and casualties is still being clarified," Zadorenko noted.
Previously, Zadorenko had reported a threat of using guided bombs (KABs).
As Ukrinform reported, on October 12, Russian forces struck Derhachi district in Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians.
