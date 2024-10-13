عربي


Russians Strike Derhachi In Kharkiv Region

10/13/2024 3:10:41 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 13, the Russian forces carried out at least two airstrikes on Derhachi, near Kharkiv.

This was reported by Chief of the Derhachi Military-Civilian Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers launched at least two airstrikes on the community's territory. Information about the damage and casualties is still being clarified," Zadorenko noted.

Previously, Zadorenko had reported a threat of using guided bombs (KABs).

Read also: Civilian injured as Russians shell Kupiansk , Borova in Kharkiv region

As Ukrinform reported, on October 12, Russian forces struck Derhachi district in Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians.

MENAFN13102024000193011044ID1108774436


UkrinForm

