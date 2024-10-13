Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Elegant Lehenga

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the earth-shattering success of her blockbuster movie 'Stree 2', shared a goofy post on her social media.

On Sunday, Shraddha took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures of herself dressed in blush pink colour ethnic wear with heavy embellishments.

The actress wrote in the caption,“Attitude toh aise dikha rahi hai jaise Shraddha Kapoor hai”.

As her fans never leavesd an opportunity to shower love on her, This has yet again left them talking about it and the actress also gave some unique and Catchy replies to the fans.

A fan said, "Attitude toh aise dikha rhi hai Shakti Kapoor ki beti ho”.

To this the actress replied, "@dearvibhor Shakti Kapoor ki beti honeka ghamand hai”.

Another fan wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor attitude nhi dikhati kabhi”. Replying to this, she reacted, "@its_virendra_2703”.

A fan asked, "Aaj snacks me kya khaya shradhha ji”.

Shraddha replied to this and said, "@khushi_dantani5 vegetarian kebabs, naan, kaali daal, paneer"

Moreover, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which is not only winning over the masses but also breaking records at the box office. With this film, she has become the first female lead to achieve such record-breaking success.

Earlier, the actress shared an adorable update with her fans as she has welcomed a new pet. The actress introduced her charming 'nanhi stree' named 'Small', adding a delightful new member to her family. With her vibrant spirit and love for animals, Shraddha's latest addition has already captured the hearts of her followers.

She delighted her 93.1 million followers by sharing a series of heartwarming pictures featuring her new furry friend. In the photos, she wears a casual baby pink tee and black trousers, sitting on the floor while lovingly cradling her adorable pet, 'Small'.