Dubai-Based DP World Suspends Investment In Britain
Date
10/13/2024 5:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
port and logistics firm DP World has paused a 1 billion pound
($1.3 billion) investment in Britain after ministers criticised
practices at its subsidiary P&O Ferries, Azernews reports,
citing the release by the newarab.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hoping to use Monday's
international investment summit to pitch his goals of generating
growth and providing stability that companies need to invest.
But his government's "pro-business, pro-worker" initiative faces
a stern test after criticism of P&O Ferries by Deputy Prime
Minister Angela Rayner and transport Minister Louise Haigh appeared
to disrupt preparations for the summit.
Dubai-based DP World is reviewing the planned investment that
had been due to be a major plank of Monday's summit announcements,
Sky News and Bloomberg reported. The reports also said DP World's
chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, had pulled out of his planned
attendance at the summit.
MENAFN13102024000195011045ID1108773778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.