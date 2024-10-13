Trump falls into mistake that could cost him presidency

(MENAFN) Recently, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood alongside Donald seeking support against Russia, he resembled a student being reprimanded by a principal. Trump’s comment that “it takes two to tango” highlighted a complex geopolitical issue. However, when it comes to Israel, Trump appears to view the situation as a solitary affair, ignoring the broader context of regional tensions while fixating on the notion of Israel as a victim.



This perspective does not align with the expectations of his voter base. On the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, by Hamas on Israeli civilians at a music festival—a tragic incident rooted in years of escalating anti-Palestinian sentiment—Trump had various paths he could have chosen. His supporters largely want him to concentrate on issues directly impacting American lives rather than extending his focus to foreign conflicts that do not affect the daily realities of many of his constituents.



While Trump positions himself as a potential peacemaker regarding the Ukraine conflict, claiming he could resolve it swiftly, he seems to lack a similar ambition for the Middle East. Instead of advocating for diplomatic solutions, he donned a yarmulke, stood beside ancient Hebrew tablets, and declared his intent to “remove the Jew haters” if elected. He also emphasized the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel, promising to strengthen that relationship beyond its current state.



This unwavering focus on Israel might alienate a significant portion of his base, who are more concerned with domestic issues than international conflicts. Trump’s rhetoric and actions could be seen as a departure from the concerns of everyday Americans, potentially jeopardizing his chances in the upcoming election. As he navigates this complex landscape, Trump must consider whether his approach aligns with the priorities of the voters who brought him to power.

