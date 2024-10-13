Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and platforms.



Viewers can enjoy games from the Nations League , Women's Super League, La 2, Brasileirão Série B, and more.



The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Finland vs. England and Austria vs. Norway, as well as important matches from various leagues around the world.

UEFA Nations League







10:00 AM: Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia, ESPN 4 and Disney+



1:00 PM: Finland vs. England, Sportv



1:00 PM: Armenia vs. North Macedonia, ESPN and Disney+



1:00 PM: Malta vs. Moldova, Disney+



1:00 PM: Liechtenstein vs. Gibraltar, Disney+



3:45 PM: Greece vs. Ireland, Sportv 2



3:45 PM: Austria vs. Norway, ESPN and Disney+

3:45 PM: Faroe Islands vs. Latvia, Disney+







9:00 AM: Manchester United vs. Tottenham, Disney+

11:00 AM: Liverpool vs. Manchester City, ESPN and Disney+







11:30 AM: Racing Santander vs. Levante, Disney+[]



1:30 PM: Granada vs. Córdoba, Disney+

4:00 PM: Elche vs. Deportivo La Coruña, Disney+







4:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Amazonas, Band, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

6:30 PM: Goiás vs. Vila Nova, TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







5:00 PM: Santa Fe vs. Alianza Lima, Sportv 3, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:00 PM: Deportivo Cali vs. Dragonas IDV, Sportv, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







11:00 AM: Campo Mourão vs. Praia Clube, Youtube/@LNFoficial

6:00 PM: Marreco vs. Joinville, Sportv and Youtube/@LNFoficial





8:30 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Los Angeles FC, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)





6:00 PM: Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign, ESPN and Disney+





4:00 PM: Futebol da Esperança - Charity Friendly Match, Globo and Sportv





9:00 PM: El Salvador vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Youtube/@concacaf



Women's Super League
La Liga 2
Brasileirão Série B
CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina (Quarter-finals)
Liga Futsal (Round of 16 – 1st leg)
MLS
NWSL
Friendly Match
CONACAF Nations League