Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

10/13/2024 5:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.
Viewers can enjoy games from the UEFA Nations League , Women's Super League, La Liga 2, Brasileirão Série B, and more.
The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Finland vs. England and Austria vs. Norway, as well as important matches from various leagues around the world.
UEFA Nations League
10:00 AM: Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia, ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:00 PM: Finland vs. England, Sportv
1:00 PM: Armenia vs. North Macedonia, ESPN and Disney+
1:00 PM: Malta vs. Moldova, Disney+
1:00 PM: Liechtenstein vs. Gibraltar, Disney+
3:45 PM: Greece vs. Ireland, Sportv 2
3:45 PM: Austria vs. Norway, ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM: Faroe Islands vs. Latvia, Disney+
Women's Super League
9:00 AM: Manchester United vs. Tottenham, Disney+
11:00 AM: Liverpool vs. Manchester City, ESPN and Disney+
La Liga 2
11:30 AM: Racing Santander vs. Levante, Disney+[]
1:30 PM: Granada vs. Córdoba, Disney+
4:00 PM: Elche vs. Deportivo La Coruña, Disney+
Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Amazonas, Band, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
6:30 PM: Goiás vs. Vila Nova, TV Brasil, Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina (Quarter-finals)
5:00 PM: Santa Fe vs. Alianza Lima, Sportv 3, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM: Deportivo Cali vs. Dragonas IDV, Sportv, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Liga Futsal (Round of 16 – 1st leg)
11:00 AM: Campo Mourão vs. Praia Clube, Youtube/@LNFoficial
6:00 PM: Marreco vs. Joinville, Sportv and Youtube/@LNFoficial
MLS
8:30 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Los Angeles FC, AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
NWSL
6:00 PM: Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign, ESPN and Disney+
Friendly Match
4:00 PM: Futebol da Esperança - Charity Friendly Match, Globo and Sportv
CONCACAF Nations League
9:00 PM: El Salvador vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Youtube/@concacaf
