Lusail International Circuit To Host Womens F1 Academy Race

Doha, Qatar: Whilst the worlds most elite Formula 1 drivers will soon descend on Lusail International Circuit (LIC) for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, another support race debuting some of the worlds youngest and brightest female talent is also set to enthral racing fans at this winters three-day motorsport extravaganza.

The Formula 1 Academy - a highly-competitive racing series for young women aged between 16 and 25 years old - will visit Qatar as part of the FIA Formula One World Championship. The global gateway initiative is committed to driving change by breaking down barriers to F1 entry and increasing the number of female drivers in motor racing, helping to propel them to the highest echelons of the sport.

It also showcases the exceptional talents of these young athletes, who bring an added layer of on-track excitement to fans and spectators, bolstered by Formula 1s unique global platform.

As the penultimate date of Formula 1 Academys hotly-anticipated six-round series, it will take place at LIC from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1 having previously visited circuits in Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, the Netherlands and Singapore - before coming to a thrilling finale at Yas Island, UAE this December.

With fifteen drivers made up across five teams - Rodin Motorsport, Prema Racing, MP Motorsport, Campos Racing and Art Grand Prix - the young women all compete in an identical 165-horsepower open-wheel Formula 4 race car. They hail from countries right across the globe including Brazil, France, Germany, Netherlands, Philippines, Switzerland, Spain, United Kingdom and USA.

The Formula 1 Academy weekend takes place across three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Each round will commence with up to two free practices lasting up to 40 minutes each, giving drivers valuable time on track to gain an understanding of the straights and chicanes that LIC presents. They will then compete in one 30-minute qualifying session to set the grid for the two 30-minute races. Each drivers fastest lap will set the grid for race 1 and the second fastest lap will set the order for race 2.

Leading the driver standings as the series heads into its fifth round is the UKs Abbi Pulling with 190 points, followed by Frances Doraine Pin in second place (119 points) and the USAs Chloe Chambers in third place (89 points). Rodin Motorsport is leading the teams grid with 225 points, followed by Prema Racing and Campos Racing in second and third place respectively.

Joining Formula 1 Academy at LIC this year will be another thrilling support race from the FIA Formula 2 Championship, a high-octane one-make single-seater event with 22 identical cars, which allows drivers to showcase their prowess in front of a Formula 1 audience.

Together, they promise to enhance the overall excitement of the on-track action at LIC this winter meaning fans can enjoy not double, but triple the fun.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 will be the nail biting penultimate race before the season comes to a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Racing fans who want to witness first-hand the brightest and newest racing talents in motorsport should secure their tickets today!