Free Trade Agreement With Afghanistan Urged

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and (SCCI) has called for the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

SCCI President Fazal Muqeem Khan issued the call while speaking to a delegation of traders from different parts of Peshawar.

He asked Islamabad and Kabul to review the present duty and tariff structure and reduce them to an optimal level to lend the Afghan-Pakistan trade a badly-needed boost.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the business leader urged the quarters concerned to take steps towards facilitating trade and taking the chamber on board before formulating policies.

SCCI Senior Vice-President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice-President Shehryar Khan, Executive Committee members trader union's representatives attended the meeting.

According to the statement, the traders expressed serious concern over closure of trade routes, including Torkham, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan.

The SCCI chief assured the delegation of take up all issues with officials of the relevant departments for their amicable resolution.

