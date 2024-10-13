Suez Canal Bank, Raya Information Technology Sign EGP 1.2Bn Protocol To Support Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Suez Canal has signed a cooperation protocol with Raya Information Technology, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Investments, under which Raya Information will receive credit facilities amounting to EGP 1.2bn.

This cooperation comes as part of Suez Canal Bank's efforts to support Egypt's sector and deepen its commercial partnerships, opening new horizons for future collaborations with strategic partners through providing credit facilities that enable them to expand their business operations and achieve their strategic goals.

The signing ceremony was attended by Akef El-Maghraby, CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank; Shehab Zidan, Deputy CEO and MD; Al Haytham El Kobbrosly, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Suez Canal Bank; Hisham Abd El-Rasoul, CEO of Raya Information Technology; Hossam Hussein, CFO of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, as well as delegations from both sides.

In this context, Akef El-Maghraby, CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank, stated that this protocol represents a first step toward discovering more new opportunities for cooperation between Suez Canal Bank and Raya Group. He emphasized the bank's commitment to providing financing solutions that cater to the needs of institutions and support their growth plans, which in turn contributes to sustainable economic growth.















Hisham Abd El-Rasoul, CEO of Raya Information Technology, expressed his pleasure in signing the cooperation agreement with Suez Canal Bank, indicating that this collaboration marks a progressive step for Raya Information Technology to advance its presence and expand its business in the Egyptian market. He affirmed that this agreement reflects the strength of the company's financial position and distinguished reputation, which was recognized in Suez Canal Bank's evaluation of Raya as one of the leading companies in the IT sector.

Abd El-Rasoul added:“This agreement does not only support our market position but it also serves the broader vision to drive the digital and economic transformation in Egypt, where Raya continues to work diligently to be at the forefront of this transformation.” He continued by saying that the cooperation with Suez Canal Bank is a significant step for Raya amidst the current economic challenges, opening wide opportunities for growth and innovation.

Abd El-Rasoul also emphasized,“This agreement adds to our extended track record of collaborations that we established over the past 25 years in the Egyptian market. These collaborations have helped the company to earn the trust of its clients and solidify its position as a leader in the IT sector.”

Commenting on the agreement, Hossam Hussein, CFO of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, said:“This collaboration with the Suez Canal Bank is a vital step in supporting our expansion plans and providing the necessary liquidity for our strategic projects. These credit facilities reflect the strong trust that financial institutions have in Raya's ability to achieve sustainable growth and seize promising opportunities in the information technology sector, contributing to strengthening our position in the Egyptian market and expanding our business scope.