DP World to proceed with involvement in UK’s upcoming investment summit

(MENAFN) After receiving confirmation from the UK government, DP World has decided to proceed with its involvement in the UK's upcoming summit, which includes announcing a £1 billion (USD1.3 billion) investment in its London Gateway port. In a statement from London, a DP World spokesman shared, “Following constructive and positive discussions with the government, we have received the clarity we need.” The company is now looking forward to its participation in the global investment summit set for Monday.



Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, is expected to present the investment plan at the summit, according to a source familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg. This investment announcement is a significant part of the company's ongoing expansion and growth in the UK market.



The £1 billion investment will be directed toward further development of DP World's London Gateway port. This move reflects the company's confidence in the UK as a major logistics hub and its commitment to long-term investment in the country. London Gateway is already an essential part of the UK's supply chain, facilitating global trade.



Since its operations began 11 years ago, DP World has invested £2 billion in the London Gateway site. This new investment will build on that foundation, reinforcing DP World's presence in the UK and ensuring the port continues to meet the demands of the global shipping industry.

