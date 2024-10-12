Two Injured As Russian FPV Drone Attacks Car In Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, two civilians were as a result of an FPV drone attack on Kupiansk.

A civilian car was targeted, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"The investigation learned that on October 12, around 13:15, an enemy FPV drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Kupiansk. The 52-year-old driver suffered an acute reaction to stress. A 77-year-old female passenger was injured," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and of war.

Prosecutors and police continue documenting war crimes committed by Russia's invasion forces, the report stressed.

As reported, on October 11, the Russian military dropped on Kupiansk 13 KAB glide bombs, two of which were of the ODAB-1500 type. Two people were killed and 12 were injured.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office