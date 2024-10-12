TTG 2024 – DAILY NEWS - 10 OCTOBER

(MENAFN- Italian Group (IEGEXPO)) E-COMMERCE DRIVING TOURISM: HOSPITALITY AND TRANSPORTATION RESPECTIVELY 56% AND 70% OF THE OVERALL MARKET

Tourism-related e-commerce is still on the rise in 2024, representing 56% of the hospitality-related market (21 billion euros out of a total of 37.5) and an impressive 70% in the transportation market (18.4 billion out of a total of 26.3). Figures emerging from the talk, ‘In dato Veritas’ organised by the Innovation Observatory of the Polytechnic University of Milan, which took place at TTG Travel Experience, the leading Italian event for the promotion of world tourism running at Rimini Expo Centre until tomorrow, October 11. Research has shown that the boom in transportation is also evident in comparison with pre-Covid figures: in 2019, e-Commerce represented ‘only’ 55%, and in the last year alone growth was 12%. The Observatory also presented data on approximately 4,000 tourists from the USA, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. Among the various trends, it is worth noting that Americans are more attentive to information on sustainability before booking (37% searched for information on the topic), compared to Italian and German tourists, at respectively 14 and 15%.



FIAB BRINGS BICYCLE CULTURE TO TTG: ITALY IS THE NUMBER ONE CYCLING TOURISM DESTINATION

Italy is the world's leading cycling tourism destination. This is an established fact that has emerged at TTG, as part of the survey by FIAB-Fondazione Italiana Ambiente e Bicicletta, newly proclaimed coordinator of EuroVelo, the largest network of cycle routes in Europe. One of the main objectives of Eurovelo is to extend the development of long-distance cycling mobility, especially for tourism. The idea is to complete the construction of the network with a minimum extension of 20,000 KM. A strategic project to enhance the peninsula's cycling routes and an industry destined to grow. In actual fact, 88% of operators in the industry expect an increase in turnover in the coming months. The talk also highlighted the allocation of Rimini as host city for the 2026 edition of Velo-city, the world cycling summit, with over 1,500 delegates from more than 60 countries.



TRAVEL&HOSPITALITY VISION +25 BY TTG ANNOUNCES THE FIVE UPCOMING TRENDS

Travel&Hospitality Vision +25 by TTG showcased the five deep trends that will guide the consumer market in the coming years, in a talk moderated by Laura Rolle, professor and expert in consumer trends. Deep Me focuses on the interior dimension, in contrast with the increasingly important use of artificial intelligence. Discover the Complexity will lead to the discovery of what is behind brands, from products to people; Lucid Madness, addresses the challenge for all tourism operators to create increasingly intriguing experiences that are far from banal; Local Radicalism, where brands are called to take clear positions, and lastly, Gift Laboratory, sharing with the end customer to create greater loyalty.



ABOUT: TTG TRAVEL EXPERIENCE

Event: international trade show; organizer: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; recurrence: annual; edition: 61st; open to: reserved exclusively for trade professionals; website: - #ttgexpo



ABOUT: INOUT | THE CONTRACT COMMUNITY

Event: international trade show; organizer: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; recurrence: annual; edition: 2nd edition of INOUT including SIA, SUN, SUPERFACES, GREENSCAPE; open to: reserved exclusively for trade professionals; website: #inoutexpo



PRESS CONTACT IEG, TTG TRAVEL EXPERIENCE

Elisabetta Vitali, head of corporate communication & media relation; Marco Forcellini, Pier Francesco Bellini, press office manager -

MENAFN12102024005249011803ID1108772554