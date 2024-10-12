Zaporizhzhia Airstrike: 63 Houses Affected
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of overnight Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi and Oleksandrivskyi districts suffered damage.
Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Rehina Kharchenko reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, two private households were partially destroyed. Sixty-three houses were damaged. Windows, balconies, and loggias in six high-rise apartment blocks sustained damage in the Oleksandrivskyi district," the official wrote.
Damage assessment and response efforts are in progress.
As of 12:00 on Saturday, as per the regional administration, four casualties have been confirmed. All those affected refused from hospitalization, having received on-site treatment
As reported earlier, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia using KAB glide bombs Friday night.
