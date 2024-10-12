عربي


Pashinyan: Russian FSS To Monitor Zangezur Corridor Without Limiting Armenia's Sovereignty

10/12/2024 9:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the“Crossroads of the World: Uniting Security and Democracy” conference in Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the oversight of the Zangezur corridor, Azernews reports citing Armenian media. Pashinyan clarified that the Russian federal Security Service (FSS) could only assume a monitoring role for the corridor.

He referenced Point 9 of the trilateral agreement between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, signed on November 10, 2020, after the Second Karabakh War, quoting:

“The Border Guard Service of the Russian Federal Security Service shall be responsible for overseeing the transport connections.”

Pashinyan further explained the significance of this clause:

"What this means is explained in the decree of the President of Russia dated December 10, 2020. This means that representatives of Russia may be granted some monitoring function to see how Armenia fulfills its obligations."

In his remarks, the Armenian leader stressed that the agreement did not compromise Armenia's sovereignty:

"None of the statement points imply any restriction on Armenia's sovereign rights."

Pashinyan's comments come amid ongoing regional discussions about the role of Russia and the corridor's operation, which remains a sensitive issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

