Pashinyan: Russian FSS To Monitor Zangezur Corridor Without Limiting Armenia's Sovereignty

During the“Crossroads of the World: Uniting Security and
Democracy” conference in Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan commented on the oversight of the Zangezur corridor,
Azernews reports citing Armenian media. Pashinyan
clarified that the Russian federal Security Service (FSS) could
only assume a monitoring role for the corridor.
He referenced Point 9 of the trilateral agreement between
Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, signed on November 10, 2020, after
the Second Karabakh War, quoting:
“The Border Guard Service of the Russian Federal Security
Service shall be responsible for overseeing the transport
connections.”
Pashinyan further explained the significance of this clause:
"What this means is explained in the decree of the President of
Russia dated December 10, 2020. This means that representatives of
Russia may be granted some monitoring function to see how Armenia
fulfills its obligations."
In his remarks, the Armenian leader stressed that the agreement
did not compromise Armenia's sovereignty:
"None of the statement points imply any restriction on Armenia's
sovereign rights."
Pashinyan's comments come amid ongoing regional discussions
about the role of Russia and the corridor's operation, which
remains a sensitive issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
