Turkey prohibits Discord

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Turkish authorities have imposed a ban on the widely used instant-messaging Discord, citing serious concerns regarding its use in criminal activities targeting children. The decision follows alarming reports of grooming, blackmail, and cyberbullying occurring on the platform. This action comes on the heels of a similar ban imposed on Discord in Russia earlier this week.



The Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) of Turkey officially announced the access ban on its website, following a ruling from the Ankara First Criminal Court of Peace. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc elaborated on the court's decision, stating that it mandated the removal of all publications on Discord and restricted access to the platform due to “sufficient suspicion” of crimes related to child sexual abuse and obscenity.



In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Tunc emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding youth and children, describing them as the "assurance of our future." He expressed a firm stance against harmful content on social media and the internet, asserting that such threats to societal structure would not be tolerated.



The crackdown on Discord escalated following a tragic incident in which a 19-year-old man murdered two women last week. In the aftermath, Turkish media reported instances of users on Discord celebrating the murders, prompting public outrage and increased scrutiny of certain communities within the platform. This incident intensified calls for regulation of Discord, especially after media highlighted groups allegedly forming to target minors for predatory behaviors.



As Turkey navigates the complexities of internet safety and child protection, the ban on Discord serves as a pivotal example of how authorities are responding to perceived threats in the digital landscape. The repercussions of this decision will likely resonate across the country's approach to online platforms and their role in safeguarding vulnerable populations.

