LG, Omar Greet People On Vijayadashami
Date
10/12/2024 12:07:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, which will be celebrated on Saturday.
In a message, the LG said:“On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all.
ADVERTISEMENT
The festival of Vijayadashami signifies the triumph of good over evil and fosters righteousness within. This festival inspires the people to lead a pious and virtuous life. On this auspicious occasion, let us imbibe the teachings and ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri RAM and rededicate ourselves to the cause of a just society.
ADVERTISEMENT
May this sacred festival of Vijayadashami usher in happiness, prosperity and well-being of all”.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah, also extended their heartfelt greetings to the people on the joyous occasions of Dussehra and Maha Navami.
Read Also
NC Led Alliance Stakes Claim For Govt Formation In J&K
Video: Omar Meets LG, Stakes Claim For Govt Formation In J&K
They express their sincere hope that these auspicious days will bring increased prospects of peace and prosperity in the region and the country.
In their message, the duo fervently pray and wish that the festive light of these special occasions will further strengthen the communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12102024000215011059ID1108771942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.