LG, Omar Greet People On Vijayadashami

In a message, the LG said:“On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all.

The festival of Vijayadashami signifies the triumph of good over evil and fosters righteousness within. This festival inspires the people to lead a pious and virtuous life. On this auspicious occasion, let us imbibe the teachings and ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri and rededicate ourselves to the cause of a just society.

May this sacred festival of Vijayadashami usher in happiness, prosperity and well-being of all”.



The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah, also extended their heartfelt greetings to the people on the joyous occasions of Dussehra and Maha Navami.

They express their sincere hope that these auspicious days will bring increased prospects of peace and prosperity in the region and the country.

In their message, the duo fervently pray and wish that the festive light of these special occasions will further strengthen the communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now