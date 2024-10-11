Jordan Welcomes 4.7 Million Tourists

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan welcomed 4.702 million foreign tourists during the first nine months of this year, Jordan News Agency (Petra ) reported, quoting the Statistical Bulletin from the Jordan of and Antiquities. Although year-on-year comparisons are not available, 6.3 million tourists visited Jordan in the whole of last year.

Brazil was the source of nearly 1% of foreign tourists to Jordan through September of this year at 3,585 travelers. In all of 2024, 14,716 Brazilians traveled to Jordan as per Statistical Bulletin numbers. They mostly entered the country via the Queen Alia International Airport in the national capital Amman.

Most international arrivals to Jordan hailed from Arab countries, which accounted for 54% of foreign tourists in the first nine months of the year. The second-biggest share, 29%, was made up of Jordanian expatriates. Europeans ranked third at 11%. Asian travelers were 3%, the same rate as that of tourists from the American continent. Out of all foreign tourists, 4 million had overnight stays, with the remainder staying just one day.

Neighbors

Jordan is often impacted by conflicts in neighboring countries, and it is home to large numbers of Syrian refugees. A report issued this Friday (11) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) notes that the country continues to show resilience and to sustain macroeconomic stability despite the mounting conflict in the region. The fund expects Jordan to see 2.3% growth in 2024, and 2.5% in 2025 but calls on international support to the country to be sustained.



Translated by Gabriel

Pomerancblum

©Beatrice Mollaret/Photononstop/AFP

