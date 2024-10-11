Mastercard Hosts Climate Week Welcome Reception In New York

MENAFN - 3BL) and digital inclusion are critical to create resilient futures for all in a climate-vulnerable economy. Alongside the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week, Mastercard kicked off the week with by bringing together leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs to spotlight solutions, like Mastercard's Community Pass and Priceless Planet Coalition , that drive impact at the intersection of people and planet. When we empower people with digital financial tools, we give them the means to adapt and thrive, even in the face of a changing climate.

