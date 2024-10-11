Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait reiterated that the stability and security of the Republic of Iraq are integral to the stability and security of the entire region.

NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait affirmed its full commitment to the empowerment of women and the of women rights.

GENEVA - Kuwait condemned that the continuous Israeli bombardment of UN peace-keeping in Lebanon as a flagrant breach of the international charters.

KUWAIT - The fifth session of the Kuwaiti-Hungarian Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Cooperation, held in the Hungarian capital Budapest, concluded.

AMMAN - The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) announced that six relief trucks to support afflicted families in the Gaza Strip are ready, as part of the Gaza relief convoy campaign.



BEIRUT - Chair of the Lebanese-Kuwaiti Businessmen Council Asaad Saqqal lauded the State of Kuwait's support for Lebanon, "particularly under the current hard circumstances."



BEIRUT - Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced the government decided to formally ask the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.

BEIRUT - Israeli occupation attacks killed two Lebanese Army soldiers and wounded three others, the military declared in a statement.

PARIS - France, Italy and Spain condemned the Israeli forces recent targeting of the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, known as (UNIFIL).

WASHINGTON - The United States expanded sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors. (end)

