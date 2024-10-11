Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait reiterated that the stability and security of the Republic of Iraq are integral to the stability and security of the entire region.
NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait affirmed its full commitment to the empowerment of women and the Promotion of women rights.
GENEVA - Kuwait condemned that the continuous Israeli Occupation bombardment of UN peace-keeping troops in Lebanon as a flagrant breach of the international charters.
KUWAIT - The fifth session of the Kuwaiti-Hungarian Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Cooperation, held in the Hungarian capital Budapest, concluded.
AMMAN - The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) announced that six relief trucks to support afflicted families in the Gaza Strip are ready, as part of the Gaza relief convoy campaign.
BEIRUT - Chair of the Lebanese-Kuwaiti Businessmen Council Asaad Saqqal lauded the State of Kuwait's support for Lebanon, "particularly under the current hard circumstances."
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced the government decided to formally ask the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.
BEIRUT - Israeli occupation attacks killed two Lebanese Army soldiers and wounded three others, the military declared in a statement.
PARIS - France, Italy and Spain condemned the Israeli forces recent targeting of the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, known as (UNIFIL).
WASHINGTON - The United States expanded sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors. (end)
