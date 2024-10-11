Enclustra's Coin-Sized FPGA Solution - Pluto XZU20 Wins Best In Show Award At Embedded World North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclustra's Tiny Titan Pluto XZU20 System-on-Module (SoM) has been awarded Best in Show at Embedded World North America by Embedded Computing Design (ECD) , a division of OpenSystems Media. The Pluto XZU20 won in the Development Tools & Operating Systems category, recognized for its innovative design and impact on the embedded systems industry.

Enclustra's Pluto XZU20 is a tiny titan at 30 x 30mm, providing ultra-compact FPGA embedded intelligence and portability in the size of a coin well-suited for various commercial applications, including VR, drones, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and industrial automation.

Measuring just 30 x 30mm , the coin-sized Pluto XZU20 is powered by the AMD ZynqTM UltraScale+TM MPSoC , offering impressive performance in a compact form factor. This SoM accelerates low-power applications in industries like industrial automation, healthcare, medical, vision, and security. Its processing power and portability make it perfect for tasks such as real-time video processing in medical smart devices, AI applications , drones , and environmental monitoring .

"For a first-time event, we were astounded by the number of entries we received," said Rich Nass, EVP, Open Systems Media. "And just as astonishing was the quality of the products entered. There were no "me-too" entries. It's an honor to award these companies and their design teams for their exemplary work and technical innovation."

Phillip Bächtold , CEO of Enclustra, expressed his enthusiasm: "This award validates our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible FPGA solutions and our continuous efforts in research and development."

The Pluto XZU20's innovative design was judged based on ECD's rigorous 15-point rubric , which assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption.

To help manufacturers explore its unique features, Enclustra offers an Early Access Program for the Pluto XZU20.



About OpenSystems Media

For more than 40 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM's mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at

embeddedcomputing .

About Enclustra GmbH

Based in Zurich, with subsidies in Germany, the US, and China, Enclustra is a one-stop shop for everything FPGA – offering design and development services covering the entire spectrum of FPGA-based system development: high-speed hardware or HDL firmware to embedded software, system design, specification and implementation, and prototyping. And soon, Enclustra will be manufacturing "Made in the USA" FPGA products. To learn more, visit









































