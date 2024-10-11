Peabody Provides Update On Centurion Metallurgical Coal Mine Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integrated Mine Plan Complete with Estimated Net Present Value of $1.6 billion

Average Annual Production of 4.7 Million Tons at First Quartile Cost and Mine Life of 25+ years

Peabody (NYSE: BTU ) today provided an investor presentation on project development and the related integrated mine plan at Centurion, the Company's premium low volatile hard coking project located in Australia's Bowen Basin. The Company will hold a call on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CST to share a comprehensive update on Peabody's development of Centurion. To watch the event live or access a replay, please visit .

Centurion is quickly becoming the cornerstone metallurgical coal asset in Peabody's global coal portfolio, unlocking substantial, untapped reserves and repositioning Peabody as primarily a metallurgical coal producer. "The development of Centurion is a key strategic priority to maximize shareholder value and reweight our portfolio and long-term cashflows to metallurgical coal," Jim Grech, Peabody's President and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Combined with Peabody's diversified portfolio, resilient balance sheet, fully funded reclamation obligations and robust shareholder return program, Peabody is uniquely positioned as a leading global coal producer."

Thus far, two continuous miner units have been commissioned and the mine successfully produced its first development coal in June. The prep plant successfully washed its first coal and moved it to stockpile via the overhead belts in September. Peabody expects to commission a third continuous miner and ship the first cargo of coal in the fourth quarter.

Centurion is set to significantly enhance Peabody's metallurgical coal production with average volume of 4.7 million tons per year at expected costs of $105 per ton over the twenty-five plus year life of the mine. Centurion will also reposition the metallurgical coal portfolio toward higher quality premium met coals.

"We anticipate demand for premium hard coking coals to grow significantly," Malcolm Roberts, Peabody's Chief Marketing Officer, said. "While demand for this product continues to grow, new projects are increasingly rare, making Centurion's product highly sought after."

At September 30, 2024, Peabody has completed approximately $250 million of the anticipated $489 million of initial development capital to achieve longwall production in March 2026. With a $210 per metric ton benchmark price assumption, Centurion has an estimated net present value of $1.6 billion and a 25 percent internal rate of return.

"Peabody is committed to increasing shareholder value through a balanced approach of maximizing shareholder returns and developing Centurion," Mark Spurbeck, Peabody's Chief Financial Officer, said. "Centurion provides increased optionality to tightening metallurgical coal markets and will be a strategic asset in Peabody's global coal portfolio for decades."

Concurrent with this release, Peabody has issued a presentation on the Centurion project that can be found on the investor section of .

Peabody (NYSE: BTU ) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel.

Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future.

For further information, visit .



