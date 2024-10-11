Man Killed, Two Women Injured In Russian Strike On Kupiansk
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian shelling attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv region has killed a man and injured two women, with one person potentially trapped under the debris.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reports this via Telegra , as relayed by Ukrinform.
"The enemy continues to terrorize the peaceful population of Kharkiv region. Around 16:00, a 67-year-old man was killed in Kupiansk. A 76-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, and a 68-year-old woman sustained an acoustic trauma. Medical assistance was provided to the injured at the scene," stated the administration.
According to preliminary information from the regional administration, one person may still be trapped under the rubble, and emergency services are actively working at the impact site.
Additionally, earlier that day around 11:30, a 67-year-old man was injured due to shelling in the village of Shyikivka in the Izium district and was taken to a medical facility for treatment.
Earlier reports indicated that around 15:30 on October 11, a Russian airstrike on Kupiansk injured three individuals and caused structural damage.
