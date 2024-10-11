Ladies Night Returns To Education City Stadium

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The popular Ladies Night at Qatar Foundation is moving back to the Education City every Tuesday, from 5pm to 9pm, starting on October 15, a statement said yesterday.

Entry to the stadium is free, with the main entry point being Gate 35, which is close to Education City's West Car Park and Education City Tram services.

All women and girls aged above six are welcome.

As this is a ladies-only event, no young boys are allowed.

More information about Ladies Night can be found at

MENAFN11102024000067011011ID1108770860