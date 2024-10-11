عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ladies Night Returns To Education City Stadium

Ladies Night Returns To Education City Stadium


10/11/2024 2:03:17 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The popular Ladies Night at Qatar Foundation is moving back to the Education City Stadium every Tuesday, from 5pm to 9pm, starting on October 15, a statement said yesterday.
Entry to the stadium is free, with the main entry point being Gate 35, which is close to Education City's West Car Park and Education City Tram services.
All women and girls aged above six are welcome.
As this is a ladies-only event, no young boys are allowed.
More information about Ladies Night can be found at

MENAFN11102024000067011011ID1108770860


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search