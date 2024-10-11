Ladies Night Returns To Education City Stadium
Date
10/11/2024 2:03:17 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The popular Ladies Night at Qatar Foundation is moving back to the Education City Stadium every Tuesday, from 5pm to 9pm, starting on October 15, a statement said yesterday.
Entry to the stadium is free, with the main entry point being Gate 35, which is close to Education City's West Car Park and Education City Tram services.
All women and girls aged above six are welcome.
As this is a ladies-only event, no young boys are allowed.
More information about Ladies Night can be found at
MENAFN11102024000067011011ID1108770860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.