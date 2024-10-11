IRA Tax Credits & Offsetting Clean Energy Project Costs
By Helen Sydney Adams
Originally published by Healthcare Digital
Laura Cataldo from Baker Tilly explores maximising IRA tax credits to offset Clean energy Project Costs and how this can benefit the healthcare sector
Healthcare systems are ramping up investments in renewable energy initiatives as a key component of their commitment to environmental sustainability and decarbonisation goals. However, as they integrate these renewable energy projects into their broader revitalisation strategies, many healthcare organisations may be missing out on significant cost savings available through Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits, says Laura Cataldo from Chicago-based accounting firm Baker Tilly.
