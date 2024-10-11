عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IRA Tax Credits & Offsetting Clean Energy Project Costs

IRA Tax Credits & Offsetting Clean Energy Project Costs


10/11/2024 2:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Helen Sydney Adams

Originally published by Healthcare Digital

Laura Cataldo from Baker Tilly explores maximising IRA tax credits to offset Clean energy Project Costs and how this can benefit the healthcare sector

Healthcare systems are ramping up investments in renewable energy initiatives as a key component of their commitment to environmental sustainability and decarbonisation goals. However, as they integrate these renewable energy projects into their broader revitalisation strategies, many healthcare organisations may be missing out on significant cost savings available through Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits, says Laura Cataldo from Chicago-based accounting firm Baker Tilly.

Continue reading here

Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist to learn more

MENAFN11102024007202015466ID1108770846


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search