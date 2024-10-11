Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart AC Power Switching Solution (JXA-314)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smart power plug solution that would allow a person to control as many AC powered devices as desired from one wall switch location," said an inventor, from

Newberry, Fla., "so I invented MyOutletTM. My design would allow for AC power switching in any room of the home or even adjacent buildings within the wireless operating range without expensive premises rewiring work."

The invention provides a smart set of wirelessly-paired AC power switching adapters. In doing so, it can be used to control the power on-off operation of multiple AC power devices from a single wall switch location. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JXA-314, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

