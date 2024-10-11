The Dream Maker By Eric Mayall: Coming Soon On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EWING, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Mayall's upcoming book, The Dream Maker, is set to release soon on Amazon. This memoir is an account of his wife Liv's erotic history. Liv, a pseudonym used to protect her identity, had written her own memoir many years ago, which mysteriously disappeared. Eric Mayall has taken it upon himself to recount her story, and maintain the nature of her experiences to ensure her voice is heard.



In the story, Eric shares the journey of his wife, Liv, a woman who lived life on her own terms. The explores her insatiable desires and unapologetic honesty, along with the boundaries of conventional relationships. The events described in the book are true, and while names have been changed for privacy reasons, the authenticity of the dialogue and experiences has been preserved. The book's cover features a delightful photograph of Liv, reflecting the genuine essence of the memoir.



"I wasn't exactly sure what I intended when I first began writing this account of my wife's erotic history,” mentioned Mayall when asked about the notion for writing this memoir.“There arrived a point, though, where it became clear to both of us that I simply had to keep on working, if only to see where the process might lead. Liv and I had a discussion about completing the current volume, and since I am accustomed to doing large projects, which often take considerable time to finish, I simply went ahead with this one and stayed with it. I have done my best to keep things real here, and now that it's about to be published, I have to say that I am extremely proud of my wife in all of her uniqueness, and of the life she has chosen for herself. She is one of the few authentic individualists I have ever known, and is as far from being a product of contemporary popular culture as I think any woman can possibly be."



Eric Mayall's The Dream Maker is a memoir that invites readers into the life of a remarkable woman who chose to live authentically and fearlessly. It will be available soon on Amazon. Stay tuned for this captivating read.

