Cultural Exchange Between Korea And Canada Flourishes In Fall 2024

Animation Showcase and Musical Collaborations Set to Captivate Audiences

SEOUL, Korea, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The of Culture, Sports and Republic of Korea (Minister Yu In Chon) and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) (President Park Chang Sik) are leading a vibrant cultural exchange between Korea and Canada, marking the "2024-2025 Korea-Canada Year of Cultural Exchanges." A series of high-profile events are successfully taking place in both nations, fostering a rich artistic dialogue between the two countries.



26 Korean Animation Films Light Up the Screen

In collaboration with the Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF) and the Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF), the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) is showcasing a dazzling lineup of animations in both Korea and Canada. The festivities began with the 'Spotlight on KOREA Animation' at the OIAF, which ran from September 27-29.

The highlight was the world premiere of Your Letter, directed by Kim Yong-hwan, with LEE SUHYUN voicing the lead character, Sori. Other notable films included Circle by Joung Yu Mi, previously screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, and Deer Flower by Kim Kang Min, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the Zagreb Animation Festival. In total, 11 Korean films were screened, followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers. Canadian animations will be featured at the BIAF from October 26-29.

The Korea-Canada Songbook: A Musical Harmony

A unique collaboration between the 21st Jarasum Jazz Festival in Korea and Orford Musique in Canada has given rise to "The Korea-Canada Songbook." This ensemble of six musicians from both countries reinterprets iconic songs from their respective homelands, blending jazz, traditional Korean sounds, and modern Canadian rhythms.

The group includes established artists like Korean double bassist Hoo Kim and Canadian trumpeter Jacques Kuba Séguin, as well as rising stars such as Korean pianist JiSu Jung and Canadian trombonist Édouard Touchette. Their performances promise a dynamic fusion of sounds that reflect the rich musical traditions of both nations.

Forging Future Artistic Connections

These events are laying the groundwork for future cultural collaborations between Korea and Canada. By showcasing the best of their artistic talents, the nations are preparing for ongoing cultural exchanges, ensuring the continued growth and flourishing of their shared artistic journey.

