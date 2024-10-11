Thinkcerca Wins $250,000 In Global Edtech Tools Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized leader in literacy, has been named a winner in the 2024 Robust Algorithms for Thorough Essay Rating (RATER) User Approaches Challenge overseen by The Agency. The purpose of the competition is to drive innovation in education and to grow the field of learning engineering. ThinkCERCA's selection recognizes how the company's integrated AI capabilities empower students to achieve significant growth in their academic writing ability while also saving valuable teacher time. Together with coveted recognition for being selected from a competitive field of global participants, ThinkCERCA received a prize of $250,000 to support further advancement of our AI capabilities.

As a result of this win, ThinkCERCA will integrate The Learning Agency Lab's algorithms to further enhance ThinkCERCA's AI writing feedback capabilities. This will result in more accurate, consistent, and detailed feedback for student writers.

"We are excited to be named a winner in this prestigious competition. Our previous win in the 2022 Tools Competition enabled us to accelerate our vision for democratizing access to excellent writing instruction globally," said Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA's Founder and CEO. "Collaboration with organizations such as The Learning Agency is vital to building effective, results-proven solutions for teachers and students. Our success in maintaining industry-leading student growth and this win are testaments to our approach to developing sophisticated literacy skills for the new economy."

About ThinkCERCA

At ThinkCERCA, our mission is to empower districts with the platform, pedagogy, and professional learning necessary to drive student engagement and achieve outstanding results for whole school systems. ThinkCERCA's district-wide literacy platform delivers a standards-aligned Core

ELAR curriculum as well as a robust library of lessons for writing across the curriculum for ELA (English Language Arts), Social Studies, Math, and Science. We also provide AP(Advanced Placement) courseware and secondary Foundational Reading and Linguistics courseware. ThinkCERCA's resources are designed to enable all students to achieve grade level proficiency and beyond, including multilingual English Learners. Our curriculum plus the fully integrated AI-powered reading and automated feedback tools extend to our custom creation tools for teachers. Our methodology is rooted in the science of reading and the principles of cognitive science in literacy. Most importantly, it is the result of a user-centered design process that drives continuous improvement across the experience for whole teams across grades and subjects.

