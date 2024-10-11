China Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On UNIFIL In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- China expressed on Friday grave concern and strong condemnation over the Israeli forces' attack on the UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) in Lebanon.

Foreign Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement that these represent a severe violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council 1701, and must stop immediately.

Mao demanded an investigation into the incident, accountability for those involved, and measures to prevent a recurrence.

She also urged the parties involved, particularly Israeli occupation, to take immediate actions to de-escalate the situation, ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers, and prevent the conflict from further escalation or spiraling out of control. (end)

