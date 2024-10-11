China Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On UNIFIL In Lebanon
10/11/2024 7:07:24 AM
BEIJING, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- China expressed on Friday grave concern and strong condemnation over the Israeli Occupation forces' attack on the UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) in Lebanon.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement that these attacks represent a severe violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council resolution 1701, and must stop immediately.
Mao demanded an investigation into the incident, accountability for those involved, and measures to prevent a recurrence.
She also urged the parties involved, particularly Israeli occupation, to take immediate actions to de-escalate the situation, ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers, and prevent the conflict from further escalation or spiraling out of control. (end)
