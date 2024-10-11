Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Friday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.
Viewers can enjoy games from the UEFA Nations League, La Liga , Brasileirão Série B, and CONCACAF Nations League, among others.
The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Hungary vs. the Netherlands and Ukraine vs. Georgia, as well as important South American World Cup Qualifiers.
UEFA Nations League
1:00 PM: Estonia vs. Azerbaijan, Sportv 2
3:45 PM: Hungary vs. Netherlands, Sportv
3:45 PM: Iceland vs. Wales, Sportv 2.
3:45 PM: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Sportv 3
3:45 PM: Ukraine vs. Georgia, ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM: Czech Republic vs. Albania, ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Germany-Disney+
3:45 PM – Turkey vs. Montenegro – Disney+
La Liga
3:30 PM: Tenerife vs. Zaragoza, Disney+
Brasileirão Série B
6:30 PM: Novorizontino vs. Sport-Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM: Avaí vs. América-MG, Sportv 3 and Premiere
CONCACAF Nations League
7:00 PM-Suriname vs. Costa Rica-YouTube/@concacaf
9:00 PM – Aruba vs. Haiti – Youtube/@concacaf
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)
10:30 PM: Peru vs. Uruguay, Sport
Liga Futsal
6:00 PM: Minas vs. Carlos Barbosa (First leg) – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial
7:30 PM: Corinthians vs. Jaraguá (first leg)-Sportv 3 and Youtube/@LNFoficial
NWSL
11:00 PM – Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
