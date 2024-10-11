عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/11/2024 6:17:44 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Friday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.

Viewers can enjoy games from the UEFA Nations League, La Liga , Brasileirão Série B, and CONCACAF Nations League, among others.

The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Hungary vs. the Netherlands and Ukraine vs. Georgia, as well as important South American World Cup Qualifiers.
UEFA Nations League


  • 1:00 PM: Estonia vs. Azerbaijan, Sportv 2
  • 3:45 PM: Hungary vs. Netherlands, Sportv
  • 3:45 PM: Iceland vs. Wales, Sportv 2.
  • 3:45 PM: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Sportv 3
  • 3:45 PM: Ukraine vs. Georgia, ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM: Czech Republic vs. Albania, ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Germany-Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Turkey vs. Montenegro – Disney+

La Liga

  • 3:30 PM: Tenerife vs. Zaragoza, Disney+


Brasileirão Série B

  • 6:30 PM: Novorizontino vs. Sport-Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:00 PM: Avaí vs. América-MG, Sportv 3 and Premiere

CONCACAF Nations League

  • 7:00 PM-Suriname vs. Costa Rica-YouTube/@concacaf
  • 9:00 PM – Aruba vs. Haiti – Youtube/@concacaf

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)

  • 10:30 PM: Peru vs. Uruguay, Sport

Liga Futsal

  • 6:00 PM: Minas vs. Carlos Barbosa (First leg) – Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 7:30 PM: Corinthians vs. Jaraguá (first leg)-Sportv 3 and Youtube/@LNFoficial

NWSL

  • 11:00 PM – Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Where to Watch Hungary vs. Netherlands Live Today for the UEFA Nations League?

  • The Hungary vs. Netherlands game will be broadcast live on Sportv at 3:45 PM.

What Time is the Peru vs. Uruguay Game for the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

  • The Peru vs. Uruguay game will be broadcast live on Sportv at 10:30 PM.

Which Soccer Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Sportv

  • 3:45 PM: Hungary vs. Netherlands, UEFA Nations League
  • 6:30 PM: Novorizontino vs. Sport, Brasileirão Série B
  • 10:30 PM: Peru vs. Uruguay, World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Sportv 2

  • 1:00 PM: Estonia vs. Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League
  • 3:45 PM: Iceland vs. Wales, UEFA Nations League

Sportv 3

  • 3:45 PM: Slovakia vs. Sweden, UEFA Nations League
  • 7:30 PM: Corinthians vs. Jaraguá, Liga Futsal
  • 9:00 PM: Avaí vs. América-MG-Brasileirão Série B

ESPN

  • 3:45 PM: Ukraine vs. Georgia, UEFA Nations League

ESPN 4

  • 3:45 PM: Czech Republic vs. Albania, UEFA Nations League

Premiere

  • 6:30 PM: Novorizontino vs. Sport, Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:00 PM: Avaí vs. América-MG-Brasileirão Série B

Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live and Online Today?
Disney+

  • 3:30 PM: Tenerife vs. Zaragoza, La Liga
  • 3:45 PM: Ukraine vs. Georgia, UEFA Nations League
  • 3:45 PM: Czech Republic vs. Albania, UEFA Nations League
  • 3:45 PM: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Germany, UEFA Nations League
  • 3:45 PM: Turkey vs. Montenegro, UEFA Nations League

Youtube/@concacaf

  • 7:00 PM: Suriname vs. Costa Rica, CONCACAF Nations League
  • 9:00 PM: Aruba vs. Haiti, CONCACAF Nations League

YouTube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@LNFoficial

  • 6:00 PM: Minas vs. Carlos Barbosa, Liga Futsal

Youtube/@LNFoficial

  • 7:30 PM: Corinthians vs. Jaraguá, Liga Futsal

Youtube/@canalgoatbr

  • 11:00 PM: Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride, NWSL

MENAFN11102024007421016031ID1108769786


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search