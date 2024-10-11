Bigg Boss: Former Contestant Shiv Thakare Wins ₹1.78 Crore House In MHADA Lottery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) MHADA lottery 2024 : The winner list of the Maharashtra and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) 2024 lottery for allocation of 2,030 houses across parts of Mumbai included big names from the Marathi industry.

Among the popular celebrities who made it to the winner's list, is Marathi Bigg Boss winner and Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare.

Shiv has acquired a residence in Powai classified under the High-Income Group (HIG) category, valued at approximately ₹1.78 crore.

Other Marathi celebrities who made it to the MHADA lottery list were actress Gautami Deshpande, and actor Nikhil Bane from Hasya Jatra and actor Gaurav More.

Nikhil secured a home in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, while Gautami was allotted a residence in Goregaon. According to reports, up to 27 artists competed for merely two available homes in Goregaon.

The MHADA lottery results were announced on October 8.

While he was participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in January 2024, Shiv had revealed that he bought a house in Mumbai.

“For me, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa people are my family, so when I got the key to my house, I took it on the sets to share my happiness with my Mumbai family,” he had said.

“There was a time when Tai, Aai-Baba and I were trying to buy a house for ₹30 lakh, which also included a bank loan. But now, I have a car with a value of ₹30 lakh,” he added.

Shiv Thakare has gone through a long journey of ups and downs to reach this level of success. Before making it to the reality show Roadies, Shiv used to deliver newspapers and milk in his hometown Maharashtra's Amravati. His popularity soared after his participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16.

It is rumoured that Shiv is in a relationship with Bollywood actress Daisy Shah.