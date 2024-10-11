Maharashtra: IAF C-295 Inaugurally Lands At Navi Mumbai Airport With CM Eknath Shinde Onboard Watch
Date
10/11/2024 5:00:20 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The inaugural landing of the IAF C-295 took place at Navi Mumbai International Airport on Friday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also onboard the aircraft.
The first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a joint venture between Adani Airports and CIDC, is set to be completed by March 2025. The aircraft recently landed on the newly completed 3,700-meter runway, marking a significant milestone in the airport's development. Currently, 75% of the terminal building is constructed, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Jeet Adani wrote in a post on X,“A historic moment for Navi Mumbai as we celebrate the first landing on the new airport with the Indian Air Force's C-295! Grateful for the support of @IAF_MCC, including a stunning low pass by the Su-30. This marks the dawn of a new era in Indian aviation, where the sky is no longer the limit. Together, we soar higher!”
Spanning 1,200 hectares, the state-of-the-art facility will feature four terminals and two runways. Once fully operational, it is expected to accommodate 90 million passengers annually, with parking for 350 aircraft and a cargo capacity of 2.6 million tonnes.
The initial phases of Terminal 1 will cater to 20 million passengers and handle 0.8 million tonnes of cargo.
(With inputs from ANI)
