UDST, Hassad Food Sign Mou On Professional Training Opportunities

DOHA: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hassad Food Company, marking a significant partnership aimed at enhancing professional training opportunities in Qatar.

The agreement was formalized at a ceremony held at UDST, attended by President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi, and Chief Executive Officer of Hassad Food Eng. Ali Hilal Al Kuwari.

The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including joint research, workshops, conferences, and seminars, as well as potential professional training opportunities for UDST students within Hassad Food. Additionally, Hassad Food employees will benefit from training programmes offered by UDST, furthering the company's commitment to the continuous professional development of its workforce.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi commented:“This MoU underscores our shared vision of empowering students and professionals in Qatar with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the workforce. Food security is a key sustainability goal that UDST is actively pursuing through education and innovation. The University has worked on smart irrigation systems and converting food waste into agricultural fertilizers, aligning with the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy. By working closely with Hassad Food, we aim to provide enriching learning experiences that bridge academic knowledge with industry practices.”

Chief Executive Officer of Hassad Food Eng. Ali Hilal Al Kuwari commented on the occasion:“We are pleased to sign the MoU with University of Doha for Science and Technology, and we look forward to working together and engage in research projects related to food and agricultural sectors. We also look forward to welcoming UDST students to join our internship programme, which we launched back in 2021, with the aim of educating the next generation on the importance of food security, through practical training in various departments and companies affiliated with Hassad.”

Al Kuwari added:“In line with Qatar's 2030 vision and Hassad's strategy aimed at supporting the country's food security plans - we aim to support universities' graduation projects, through providing scientific and practical training at Hassad and its subsidiaries, to ensure that maximum benefit is achieved during the field training period.

This strategic partnership contributes to strengthening the ties between the academic and industrial sectors, paving the way to achieve the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 by providing an environment that promotes innovation, develops national talents, and enhances the country's economic competitiveness.