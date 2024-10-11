Ottplay Changemakers Awards 2024 Set To Celebrate The Trailblazers Of South Indian Cinema

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India OTTplay , India's Super OTT App and leading AI-based recommendation engine platform, is set to unveil the second edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards on October 26, 2024, at the prestigious Taj Coromandel in Chennai. The highly anticipated event will shine the spotlight on the South Indian entertainment industry, honoring the individuals and creative minds who have driven innovation and transformation across OTT platforms and cinema.



OTTplay Changemakers Awards 2024 is set to honor the pioneers and trendsetters from the South Indian entertainment space





Building on the success of the inaugural edition in 2023, which celebrated disruptors from across the Indian film industries, the 2024 awards will focus exclusively on the thriving Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema industries. As South Indian films continue to break barriers with groundbreaking storytelling and commercial success, this year's event will bring together visionaries from these vibrant industries.





The awards ceremony will felicitate winners in about 35 categories, with special emphasis on the awards for Disruptive Star, Most Versatile Performer and Inspiring Actor, across the four South industries, along with celebrating the pioneers of the industry. These categories, for both male and female talents, will highlight the creativity, versatility and social impact made by those who have left a lasting impression in both OTT and traditional cinema.





Talking about the awards, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, said,“The OTTplay Changemakers Awards is not just about recognizing talent; it's about celebrating the power of storytelling to bring about real change. This year, with our exclusive focus on South Indian cinema, we're honoring individuals who have pushed creative boundaries and inspired audiences globally. We are proud to continue the legacy started last year, now showcasing the incredible contributions of South Indian storytellers.”





In addition to individual recognitions, the awards will spotlight two categories: ' Voice of Change ' and ' Cinema for Change ', which will honor contributions toward social causes such as supporting animal welfare and highlight the industry's commitment to social responsibility.





Just like last year, the credibility and transparency of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards are maintained through an editorially driven process led by OTTplay and Hindu Tamil Thisai, ensuring that each winner is thoughtfully selected and deserving of the recognition they receive.





The event is supported by prestigious partners, including the Vedanta Anil Agarwal Foundation as the presenting sponsor and Hindu Tamil Thisai as a media partner. The excitement of the awards will reach a broader audience as the event will be streamed on Zee5, the official streaming partner, with Fever FM as the radio partner.





