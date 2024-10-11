Japan, Canada Fms Vow To Enhance Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his Canadian counterpart Mأ©lanie Joly agreed on Friday to enhance cooperation between the two countries, Japan's Foreign said.

During their 20-minute teleconference, Iwaya and Joly vowed to steadily promote initiatives based on the bilateral action plan for contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen the strategic partnership, according to a statement released from the ministry.

In this regard, Iwaya welcomed Canada's increasing engagement in the region through the formulation of its Indo-Pacific strategy and the defense policy review.

The two ministers also shared the view on the importance of cooperation among like-minded countries in addressing challenges, such as the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as the East Asia including the response to North Korea's nuclear and missile issues.

Iwaya voiced his hopes for strong leadership by Canada as the Group of Seven (G-7) chair next year and his desire to work closely with Joly.

The G-7 consists of Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the US.

On the economic front, the two agreed to continue to work together to promote bilateral economic cooperation including on LNG production and EV.

In addition, Iwaya expressed his desire to continue working together to maintain and strengthen a free and fair economic order in the Indo-Pacific, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Canada is the chair this year. (end)

