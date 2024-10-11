Zaporizhzhia NPP Restores Connection To Backup Power Line - IAEA
Date
10/11/2024 3:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant (NPP), the connection to a 150-kilovolt backup power line has been restored.
This is said in a statement published on the websit of the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has restored its connection to a 150 kilovolt (kV) power line that could be used as a back-up option for the plant, although the supplies of electricity needed for reactor cooling and other essential functions remain fragile,” the statement says.
As noted, the 150 kV line was reportedly damaged in shelling late last month, further limiting the potential availability of power supplies for the ZNPP as this line connects the site to the switchyard of the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant.
Read also:
Ukraine can strengthen Europe's energy
security in new geopolitical conditions – Naftogaz CEO
“However, the IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP was informed this week that the repairs had been completed and the line was once again available, if needed,” the statement says.
The IAEA added that during the past week, the agency's team has continued to hear explosions, including some blasts close to the ZNPP, although no damage to the plant was reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 1, as a result of the Russian attack on the main substation, one of the power lines of the occupied ZNPP was cut off. By the evening, Ukrenergo restored the power supply.
Photo: Fredrik Dahl / IAEA
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108769217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.