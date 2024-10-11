Zaporizhzhia NPP Restores Connection To Backup Power Line - IAEA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power (NPP), the connection to a 150-kilovolt backup power line has been restored.

This is said in a statement published on the websit of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has restored its connection to a 150 kilovolt (kV) power line that could be used as a back-up option for the plant, although the supplies of electricity needed for reactor cooling and other essential functions remain fragile,” the statement says.

As noted, the 150 kV line was reportedly damaged in shelling late last month, further limiting the potential availability of power supplies for the ZNPP as this line connects the site to the switchyard of the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant.

“However, the IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP was informed this week that the repairs had been completed and the line was once again available, if needed,” the statement says.

The IAEA added that during the past week, the agency's team has continued to hear explosions, including some blasts close to the ZNPP, although no damage to the plant was reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 1, as a result of the Russian attack on the main substation, one of the power lines of the occupied ZNPP was cut off. By the evening, Ukrenergo restored the power supply.

Photo: Fredrik Dahl / IAEA