NMD Pharma To Present Data On Its Skeletal Muscle Targeted Therapy For Rare Neuromuscular Diseases At The 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting

Aarhus, Denmark, 11 October 2024 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing and improved treatments for patients living with neuromuscular diseases, today announces that three abstracts have been accepted for oral presentation, and a fourth abstract selected for poster presentation, at the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) annual meeting taking place from 15-18 October in Savannah, Georgia.

The presentations will include preclinical and clinical data and provide an update on the design and progress of NMD Pharma's Phase 2b generalized myasthenia (gMG) clinical trial. Oral presentations will take place during the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Scientific Sessions, which will be held in Chatham Ballroom A in the Savannah Convention Center on Tuesday, 15 October from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Details of NMD Pharma's oral and poster presentations are below:

Oral Presentation: “NMD670, a First-in-Class Skeletal Muscle ClC-1 Inhibitor in MG: The SYNAPSE-MG Dose-Finding Study”

Presenter: Vera Kiyasova, Director of Clinical Development

Time: 10:17 am ET

Oral Presentation: “ClC-1 Inhibition Improves Skeletal Muscle Function in Rat Models and Patients with MG”

Presenter: Martin Skov, Innovation Manager

Time: 10:45 am ET

Oral Presentation: “ClC-1 inhibition improves QMG score and skeletal muscle function in patients with myasthenia gravis”

Presenter: Vera Kiyasova, Director of Clinical Development

Time: 10:50 am ET

A fourth abstract highlighting the results of a large US physician quantitative survey on the level of MG patient unmet need that exists despite being on physicians' preferred treatments recognized by US physicians was accepted for a poster presentation.

Poster Presentation: “Unmet Needs in Myasthenia Gravis: Patient and Physician Perspectives”

Author: Martin Skov, Innovation Manager

Time: 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm ET

NMD670 is a first-in-class, orally administered small molecule inhibitor of the skeletal muscle specific ClC-1 chloride ion channel. By inhibiting the CIC-1 channels, NMD670 amplifies muscle responsiveness, enabling consistent contractions even when the signal transmitted to the muscle is weak. NMD670 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with gMG following positive results from a Phase 2a proof-of-mechanism study reported in October 2022 . NMD670 is furthermore being evaluated in two separate Phase 2 trials in patients living with spinal muscular atrophy and Charcot-Marie Tooth Diseases. The gMG Phase2b study, which initiated in June 2024 , is a dose range-finding, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study of NMD670 over 21 days in gMG patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR), or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive. The study will evaluate changes in the Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis Total Score and the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living, among other endpoints, and take place across both US and European clinical sites.

Further information on the study can be found here: Study Details | Safety and Efficacy of 3 Dose Levels of NMD670 in Adult Patients With Myasthenia Gravis | ClinicalTrials.gov

Generalized myasthenia gravis patients who are AChR or MuSK antibody positive in the US and Europe are encouraged to participate in the study. Further information and a list of currently active investigational sites can be obtained via email at ... .

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a first-in-class platform of small molecule therapies selectively targeting the skeletal muscle chloride ion channel (ClC-1) for the treatment of severe neuromuscular disorders. The Company was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. The Company has built significant clinical and development expertise as its programmes have progressed through the clinic. NMD Pharma has raised ~€155 million from investors including Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, INKEF Capital, Roche Venture Fund, and Jeito Capital. Find out more about us online at .