Legends Cricket League: India Capitals Light Up Bakshi Stadium
Date
10/11/2024 12:06:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Australian left-handed batter Ben Dunk lit up Bakshi Stadium on Thursday as India Capitals hammered Manipal Tigers after being sent in to bat first.
Dunk, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, fell just three runs short of a century as he made 97 from 47 balls. He hit 7 sixes and 8 fours in his knock, with the Srinagar crowd loving every hit. The Capitals posted a mammoth 185/7 in their 20 overs. Apart from Dunk, Dwayne Smith made 29 from 32 balls for the team. Manipal Tigers, meanwhile, were led by Asela Gunaratne who took 3 wickets in his 4 overs for 10 runs.
In reply, the Tigers were crumbling and had reached 40/3 after 8 overs. English batter Phil Mustard had top scored at the time of writing, making 20 off 19 balls.
