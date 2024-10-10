“Thank You For The Unforgettable Memories”, Federer On Nadal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rafael Nadal's old adversary and friend Roger Federer led an outpouring of good wishes from across the sporting world after the Spaniard announced his retirement.



“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour.”

- Roger Federer



“Well, it's tough news for... all the world, and not only the tennis world...he's an unbelievable person. We all saw how good he has been as a player, and the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations...to stay humble...not changing with the success.”

- Current world number one Jannik Sinner



“From the boy who watched you on television and dreamed of becoming a tennis player to the one who had the immense gift of playing by your side at Roland Garros representing Spain in an Olympic Games. Thank you so much for being an example on every level, your legacy is incomparable.”

- Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him as child alongside Nadal and another of the pair in action at Paris Olympics



“We had our differences but you were one hell of a warrior. Damn. I've had nightmares that have woke me up about Rafa I'm gonna miss them. ...it's true – people do bring the best out of you. You were one of those people damn...”

- Injured Australian star Nick Kyrgios posted twice on X, with trademark obscenities



“Thank you @RafaelNadal for inspiring me and all of us You will be missed.”

- Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur on X



“Forever a champion.”

- The official Wimbledon account



“King”.

- Roland Garros



“Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions of people around the world. It has been an honour to follow your journey and to be able to consider you a friend. Congratulations on an exceptional career and happy retirement.”

- Cristiano Ronaldo, former star of Nadal's beloved Real Madrid



“One of the greatest athletes our country has ever produced. Thank you for your titles, your values...VAMOS RAFA!.”

- The Spanish football team with a photo of Nadal holding the football World Cup



“THANK YOU RAFA, for being a benchmark for everyone!!!”

- Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

