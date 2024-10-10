Houston Eye Stroll Walk To Support Prevent Blindness Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Houston, TX – October 12, 2024 – Prevent Blindness Texas is excited to announce the annual Houston Eye Stroll, taking place on October 12, 2024, at the Houston Zoo. This community event aims to raise awareness and funds to support the fight to preserve sight and prevent vision loss.

The Houston Eye Stroll is a family-friendly walk that brings together individuals, families, and organizations to support a common cause. Participants will enjoy a scenic route, animal encounter, costume contests, and the opportunity to learn more about eye health and the impactful services provided by Prevent Blindness Texas.

Event Details:

.Date: October 12, 2024

.Time: 7 AM – 10 AM

.Location: Houston Zoo 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

.Registration: Prevent Blindness Texas (pbtexas)

“We are thrilled to host the Houston Eye Stroll once again,” said Heather Patrick, CEO of Prevent Blindness Texas.“This event not only raises crucial funds for our programs but also brings the community together to promote the importance of eye health and vision care. We could not do this without the support of great partners like Coast Eye Associates. They are our Honoree this year because of all the wonderful things they do to help PBT and their community.”

Prevent Blindness Texas has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals, providing essential services such as vision screenings, public education, and advocacy efforts. These programs have significantly improved the quality of life for many Texans by preventing vision loss and promoting eye health.

Participants can register individually or as teams, and all proceeds will directly benefit Prevent Blindness Texas's initiatives. The event will also feature live entertainment, food vendors, and a variety of activities for all ages.

About Prevent Blindness Texas: Prevent Blindness Texas is dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight through public health programs, education, and advocacy. Our vision screenings have reached thousands of individuals, ensuring early detection and treatment of eye conditions. Our educational programs empower communities with the knowledge to maintain healthy vision, and our advocacy efforts strive to influence public policies for better eye care services.

For more information, visit .

Contact: Wendy Ballard, ..., 713-526-2559, ext. 105

Wendy Ballard

Prevent Blindness Texas

+1 713-526-2559

email us here

