GCC Strongly Condemns Israel Taking Over UNRWA Hqs In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi strongly condemned on Thursday the Israeli forces' decision to seize the land on which the headquarters is located in occupied Jerusalem.

Al-Budaiwi described in a statement that this decision as a serious violation of international charters and UN resolutions, threatening to undermine the agency's efforts to provide essential services to Palestinian refugees.

The GCC chief affirmed the Council's support for UNRWA's vital role in delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees.

He urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in compelling the Israeli occupation forces to reverse this decision, enabling the agency to perform its duties effectively, ensuring the protection of its facilities and staff, and halting all illegal acts committed by the occupation forces against the agency. (end)

as









MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108768465