Udemy To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On October 29

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) call to be webcast live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading skills marketplace and platform, today announced it will report its third quarter 2024 results after the close of on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Udemy will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

All materials, including a to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call, will be available on the“Quarterly Results” section of Udemy's Investor Relations website at . The live call may also be accessed toll-free via telephone at (833) 630-1963 domestically and (412) 317-5702 internationally. The archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) transforms lives through learning by ensuring everyone has access to the latest and most relevant skills. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and a global community of diverse and knowledgeable instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills - from generative AI to leadership . The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams through Udemy Business Pro, and cohort learning for leaders through Udemy Business Leadership Academy. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Austin and Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai, India.

Investor Contact:

Dennis Walsh

Vice President, Investor Relations

...