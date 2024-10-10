Azercell Wins Two Gold Awards!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator has been recognized by the prestigious Stevie International Business Awards in the categories of“Technical Innovation of the Year” and“Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year”

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been honored with two awards by Stevie International Business Awards (IBAs). Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator received recognition in the category of“Technical Innovation of the Year” for the introduction of“Aicell” - the country's first AI-powered Virtual Assistant in the telecommunications market, offering services in Azerbaijani.

Azercell's social campaign“White Suits Girls”, carried out in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, also earned gold in the“Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year” nomination.

It is worth mentioning that Aicell, providing a full range of services in the Azerbaijani language, efficiently handles a large volume of subscribers' inquiries without needing to redirect them to Call Center representatives. This significantly reduces response time and improves customer satisfaction.

The "White Suits Girls" project is a powerful social initiative aimed at promoting healthy and active lifestyles while addressing the issue of early marriage. Through this campaign, teenage girls in regions with Judo Federation schools were provided with Judo uniforms and one month of free training. The project has seen impressive results, including a 100% increase in the number of girls participating in Judo and recognition from both local and international platforms.

It should be noted that Stevie Awards are among the most prestigious in the business world, recognizing organizations for excellence in innovation, leadership, customer service, marketing, and human resources. The selection process is rigorous, with over 200 professionals from around the world involved in evaluating the nominees.