Azercell Wins Two Gold Awards!
10/10/2024 3:11:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The leading mobile operator has been recognized by
the prestigious Stevie International Business Awards in the
categories of“Technical Innovation of the Year” and“Corporate
Social Responsibility Program of the Year”
“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been honored with two Gold awards by
Stevie International Business Awards (IBAs). Azerbaijan's leading
mobile operator received recognition in the category of“Technical
Innovation of the Year” for the introduction of“Aicell” - the
country's first AI-powered Virtual Assistant in the
telecommunications market, offering services in Azerbaijani.
Azercell's social campaign“White Suits Girls”, carried out in
partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, also earned gold
in the“Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year”
nomination.
It is worth mentioning that Aicell, providing a full range of
services in the Azerbaijani language, efficiently handles a large
volume of subscribers' inquiries without needing to redirect them
to Call Center representatives. This significantly reduces response
time and improves customer satisfaction.
The "White Suits Girls" project is a powerful social initiative
aimed at promoting healthy and active lifestyles while addressing
the issue of early marriage. Through this campaign, teenage girls
in regions with Judo Federation schools were provided with Judo
uniforms and one month of free training. The project has seen
impressive results, including a 100% increase in the number of
girls participating in Judo and recognition from both local and
international platforms.
It should be noted that Stevie Awards are among the most
prestigious in the business world, recognizing organizations for
excellence in innovation, leadership, customer service, marketing,
and human resources. The selection process is rigorous, with over
200 professionals from around the world involved in evaluating the
nominees.
