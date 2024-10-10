Liaison Appoints Todd Abbott as New VP of Business Development to Lead Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Liaison , an educational company supporting higher education enrollment, marketing, admissions, and student success on more than 1,500 campuses, announced the appointment of Todd Abbott as vice president of business development. In this role, Abbott will be responsible for working closely with the chief growth officer to set the strategic direction for business development, focusing on exploring new markets, partnerships, and revenue-generating opportunities.

"Todd brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role at Liaison. His deep understanding of higher education, including the challenges enrollment leaders face, is unparalleled, and his strong relationships with campus presidents and other leaders make him a trusted partner in the higher education community," Chief Growth Officer Sarah Coen said. "I am confident he will play a crucial role in expanding our market presence and achieving our business objectives."

In his new role, Abbott will partner closely with Liaison's sales and marketing leadership to define and implement business development strategies. His focus will include identifying and exploring new markets, building strategic partnerships, and targeting key customer segments in the higher education sector. Abbott's role also involves enhancing Liaison's strong network of contacts within higher education, particularly among senior campus leaders, presidents, and boards.

Abbott joins Liaison after an extensive 17-year tenure as senior vice president at Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL). Known for his exceptional leadership and ability to build high-performing teams, Abbott played a pivotal role in shaping and executing strategic initiatives that contributed to RNL's success and growth.

"I am excited to join Liaison and contribute to its mission of supporting higher education institutions with innovative technologies," Abbott said. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to develop strategic partnerships and create opportunities that will continue to drive Liaison's growth."

Abbott's appointment is effective immediately.

About Liaison

Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison assists higher education institutions and students in making informed enrollment decisions. Our vision of fostering a more educated world fuels our passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences, and empowering decision makers. With over 30 years of experience, we've served over 1,200 campuses and supported 40,000 programs globally, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions, and strengthening communities in the pursuit of knowledge and success.

