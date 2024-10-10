AMD Launches New Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series Processors To Power Next Generation Of Commercial Pcs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – New processors deliver unprecedented AI compute capabilities1 and multi-day battery life2, enabling incredible productivity for business users –

– AMD continues to expand commercial portfolio; more than 100 Ryzen AI PRO PCs on-track to launch through 2025 – SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced its third generation commercial AI mobile processors, designed specifically to transform business productivity with Copilot+ features including live captioning and language translation in calls and advanced AI image generators. The new Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors deliver industry-leading AI compute3, with up to three times the AI performance than the previous generation4, and offer uncompromising performance for everyday workloads. Enabled with AMD PRO Technologies, the Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors offer world-class security and manageability features designed to streamline IT operations and ensure exceptional ROI for businesses. Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors feature new AMD“Zen 5” architecture, delivering outstanding CPU performance, and are the world's best line up of commercial processors for Copilot+ enterprise PCs5. Laptops equipped with Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors are designed to tackle business' toughest workloads, with the top-of-stack Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 offering up to 40% higher performance6 and up to 14% faster productivity performance7 compared to Intel's Core Ultra 7 165U. With the addition of XDNATM 2 architecture powering the integrated NPU, AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors offer a cutting-edge 50+ NPU TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) of AI processing power, exceeding Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC requirements89 and delivering exceptional AI compute and productivity capabilities for the modern business. Built on a 4nm process and with innovative power management, the new processors deliver extended battery life ideal for sustained performance and productivity on the go. “Enterprises are increasingly demanding more compute power and efficiency to drive their everyday tasks and most taxing workloads. We are excited to add the Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series, the most powerful AI processor built for business PCs10, to our portfolio of mobile processors,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD.“Our third generation AI-enabled processors for business PCs deliver unprecedented AI processing capabilities with incredible battery life and seamless compatibility for the applications users depend on.” AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series Mobile Processors

Model Cores/Threads Boost 11 / Base Frequency Total Cache Graphics Model

AMD cTDP TOPS AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX PRO 375 12C/24T Up to 5.1GHz/

2GHz 36MB RadeonTM 890M Graphics 15-54W Up to 55 AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX PRO 370 12C/24T Up to 5.1GHz/

2GHz 36MB RadeonTM 890M Graphics 15-54W Up to 50 AMD RyzenTM AI 7 PRO 360 8C/16T Up to 5GHz/

2GHz 24MB AMD RadeonTM 880M Graphics 15-54W Up to 50



AMD Continues to Expand Commercial OEM Ecosystem

OEM partners continue to expand their commercial offerings with new PCs powered by Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors, delivering well-rounded performance and compatibility to their business customers. With industry leading TOPS, the next generation of Ryzen processor-powered commercial PCs are set to expand the possibilities of local AI processing with Microsoft Copilot+. OEM systems powered by Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series are expected to be on shelf starting later this year.

“Microsoft's partnership with AMD and the integration of Ryzen AI PRO processors into Copilot+ PCs demonstrate our joint focus on delivering impactful AI-driven experiences for our customers. The Ryzen AI PRO's performance, combined with the latest features in Windows 11, enhances productivity, efficiency, and security,” said Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president, Windows+ Devices, Microsoft.“Features like Improved Windows Search, Recall, and Click to Do make PCs more intuitive and responsive. Security enhancements, including the Microsoft Pluton security processor and Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security, help safeguard customer data with advanced protection. We're proud of our strong history of collaboration with AMD and are thrilled to bring these innovations to market.”

"In today's AI-powered era of computing, HP is dedicated to delivering powerful innovation and performance that revolutionizes the way people work," said Alex Cho, president of Personal Systems, HP.“With the HP EliteBook X Next-Gen AI PC, we are empowering modern leaders to push boundaries without compromising power or performance. We are proud to expand our AI PC lineup powered by AMD, providing our commercial customers with a truly personalized experience.”

“Lenovo's partnership with AMD continues to drive AI PC innovation and deliver supreme performance for our business customers. Our recently announced ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD, powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors, showcases the strength of our collaboration,” said Luca Rossi, president, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.“This device offers outstanding AI computing power, enhanced security, and exceptional battery life, providing professionals with the tools they need to maximize productivity and efficiency. Together with AMD, we are transforming the business landscape by delivering smarter, AI-driven solutions that empower users to achieve more.”

New PRO Technologies Features Build Upon Leadership Security and Management Features

In addition to AMD Secure Processor12, AMD Shadow Stack and AMD Platform Secure Boot, AMD has expanded its PRO Technologies lineup with new security and manageability features. Processors equipped with PRO Technologies will now come standard with Cloud Bare Metal Recovery, allowing IT teams to seamlessly recover systems via the cloud ensuring smooth and continuous operations; Supply Chain Security (AMD Device Identity), a new supply chain security function, enabling traceability across the supply chain; and Watch Dog Timer, building on existing resiliency support with additional detection and recovery processes.

Additional AI-based malware detection is available via PRO Technologies with select ISV partners. These new security features leverage the integrated NPU to run AI-based security workloads without impacting day-to-day performance.

Supporting Resources



Learn more about Ryzen PRO mobile processors

Learn more about AMD PRO Technologies

Learn more about Ryzen AI

Learn more about Ryzen AI Software

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook Follow AMD on X

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and pages.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD RyzenTM AI PRO 300 Series mobile processors, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation's dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; Nvidia's dominance in the graphics processing unit market and its aggressive business practices; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; long-term impact of climate change on AMD's business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes and the revolving credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD's stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

© 2024 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA, Ryzen, XDNA and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Certain AMD technologies may require third-party enablement or activation. Supported features may vary by operating system. Please confirm with the system manufacturer for specific features. No technology or product can be completely secure.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.

1 As of May 2023, AMD has the first available dedicated AI engine on an x86 Windows processor, where 'dedicated AI engine' is defined as an AI engine that has no function other than to process AI inference models and is part of the x86 processor die. For detailed information, please check: PHX-3a.

2 All battery life claims are approximate. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and use. AMD has not independently tested or verified the battery life claim. GD-168.

3 Based on AMD product specifications and competitive products announced as of Oct 2024. AMD RyzenTM AI PRO 300 Series processors' NPU offers up to 55 peak TOPS. This is the most TOPS offered on any system found in enterprise today. AI PC is defined as a laptop PC with a processor that includes a neural processing unit (NPU). STXP-06.

4 Based on TOPS specification of AMD RyzenTM AI 300 Series processors with 50 TOPS compared to an AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with 16 TOPS as of June 2024. STX-01.

5 Based on product specifications and competitive products announced as of Oct 2024 and testing as of Sept 2024 by AMD performance labs using the following systems: HP EliteBook X G1a with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor @23W, Radeon 880M graphics, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11 PRO; Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor @15W (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, VBS=ON, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional; Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor @28W (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, VBS=ON, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. All systems were tested in Best Performance Mode. AI PC is defined as a laptop PC with a processor that includes a neural processing unit (NPU). STXP-04.

6 Testing as of Sept 2024 by AMD performance labs on an HP EliteBook X G1a (14in) (40W) with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor, RadeonTM 890M graphics, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11 Pro vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor (vPro enabled), Intel Arc Graphics, VBS=ON, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro in the application(s) (Best Performance Mode): Cinebench R24 nT. Laptop manufactures may vary configurations yielding different results. STXP-12.

7 Testing as of Sept 2024 by AMD performance labs using the following systems: (1) HP EliteBook X G1a with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor (@40W), RadeonTM 890M graphics, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11 Pro; (2) Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor (@15W) (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, VBS=ON, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional; and (3) Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor (@28W) (vPro enabled), Intel Integrated, VBS=ON, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. Tested applications (in Balanced Mode) include: Procyon Office Productivity, Procyon Office Productivity Excel, Procyon Office Productivity Outlook, Procyon Office Productivity Power Point, Procyon Office Productivity Word, Composite Geomean Score. Laptop manufactures may vary configurations yielding different results. STXP-18.

8 Based on Microsoft Copilot+ requirements of minimum 40 TOPS using AMD product specifications and competitive products announced as of Oct 2024. Microsoft requirements found here - STXP-05.

9 Trillions of Operations per Second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen processor is the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS may vary based on several factors, including the specific system configuration, AI model, and software version. GD-243.

10 Testing as of Sept 2024 by AMD performance labs using the following benchmarks: Blender, Cinebench R24, Geekbench 6.3, and Passmark 11, systems: HP EliteBook X G1a with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor @54W, Radeon 880M graphics, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD; Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 with AMD RyzenTM AI 7 PRO 360 processor @22W, RadeonTM 880M graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD; Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor @15W (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD; Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor @28W (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD,. All systems Windows 11 Pro, VBS=ON, and tested in Best Performance Mode. PassMark is a registered trademark of PassMark Software Pty Ltd. AI PC is defined as a laptop PC with a processor that includes a neural processing unit (NPU). STXP-07.

11 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150

12 The AMD Secure Processor is a dedicated on-chip security processor integrated within each system-on-a-chip (SoC) and ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) designed by AMD. It enables secure boot with root of trust anchored in hardware, initializes the SoC through a secure boot flow, and establishes an isolated Trusted Execution Environment. GD-72.

Contact:

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Communications

+1 512-658-2265

...

Mitch Haws

AMD Investor Relations

+1 512-944-0790

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at