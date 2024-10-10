Coachtopia Unveils The Alter/Ego Campaign: The Wasted Parts

MENAFN - 3BL) In an era where sustainability is becoming more than just a trend, Coachtopia is taking a bold step forward with the launch of its "Alter/Ego" collection. Each bag has been meticulously crafted from specific leather scraps left over from the creation of iconic Coach styles, including the Tabby, Hampton, and Brooklyn Bags. These remnants, which might otherwise have been destined for landfill, are given a new lease on life in the form of stylish and durable accessories.

The Alter/Ego collection comprises five new bag styles, all of which use Coachtopia's signature Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather technique to reimagine the small and irregular scraps of leather that are left over after specific Coach bag patterns are cut from Coach leather hides. As these styles are made with the same leathers as those used in Coach's most iconic products, the Alter/Ego collection has a 59-80% lower carbon footprint than comparable styles made with new materials and exceptional value-the price of each style reflecting the production efficiencies of crafting with this so-called“waste” material.

“Since we launched Coachtopia in April 2023, our mission has been to pioneer circularity in fashion by reimagining waste, design and the end of life of our products-and the Alter/Ego collection is another step forward in that mission,” says Joon Silverstein, SVP Global Marketing and Sustainability at Coach and Head of Coachtopia.“We've gone from making with pre-existing waste to thinking forward to future waste-and finding new ways to design out waste from the outset. Most importantly, thanks to all the experimentation we've been doing in Coachtopia, we've been able to create scalable processes that will bring the wider Coach brand further along the road to circularity, taking bold steps to drive transformative change.”

Congratulations to the entire Coachtopia team for bringing this campaign and collection to life. Join us in celebrating the new collection and our commitment to a more circular future in fashion.

View the Alter/Ego collection, along with Coachtopia's latest campaign,“The Wasted Parts,” featuring actor and Coachtopia community member Lola Tung here .