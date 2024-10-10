Cybersecurity Innovators Honored In Eighth Annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Information Security Companies and Products
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the winners of its 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The winning CyberSecurity Breakthrough selections showcase information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity and risk management technology solutions across the globe.
As global cybersecurity spending pushes beyond $200 billion this year, organizations are prioritizing investments in innovative solutions to protect against the growing complexity of cyberthreats. This continued growth of the cybersecurity industry is driven by trends such as the rise of cloud computing, increased regulatory requirements and the expanding use of artificial intelligence. The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners exemplify the breakthrough technological advancements that are crucial in this growing and evolving landscape.
“In today's increasingly interconnected world, the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks are growing at an alarming rate. Businesses and consumers face a constantly evolving threat landscape, making cybersecurity innovation essential for safeguarding critical data and assets,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“We are excited to honor the forward-thinking companies that are not only addressing these pressing challenges, but also pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity. Congratulations to our 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners, whose work is shaping the future of information security.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more.
All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners include:
Security-as-a-Service
Security-as-a-Service Solution of the Year: Corsica Technologies
MDR Solution of the Year: Coalition
PaaS Security Solution of the Year: Greymatter.io
Security-as-a-Service Solution Provider of the Year: HUMAN Security
Managed Security
Managed Security Solution of the Year: GTT Communications
Managed Security Service Provider of the Year: Hughes Network Systems, An EchoStar Company
Cloud Security
Cloud Security Innovation of the Year: Endace
Cloud Security Platform of the Year: Dynatrace
Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year: Aqua Security
Threat Intelligence
Threat Detection Solution of the Year: NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense (AED)
Threat Detection Platform of the Year: Lookout
Threat Intelligence Innovation Award: SEI
Threat Intelligence Company of the Year: Lumen
Web Security
Browser Security Solution of the Year: Conceal
Overall Web Security Solution Provider of the Year: Imperva
Messaging & Email Security
Email Security Platform of the Year: Barracuda
Email Security Solution of the Year: Cofense
Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution of the Year: Darktrace
Encryption
Data Protection Solution of the Year: Futurex
Encryption Innovation Award: EnQuanta
Fraud Prevention
Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year: Zumigo
Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year: Telesign, Telesign Verify API
Overall Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year: AuthenticID
Identity Management
Password Management Solution of the Year: Cerby
Privileged Access Management Solution of the Year: Relativity
Identity Management Platform of the Year: Anetac
Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year: Omada
Internet-of-Things (IoT) Security
Industrial IoT Security Solution of the Year: TRIOVEGA
Application Security
Application Security Solution of the Year: OpenText Cybersecurity, Fortify Aviator
Application Security Innovation Award: Verimatrix, Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD)
Application Security Company of the Year: OX Security
Mobile Security
Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year: WMC Global
Network Security & Infrastructure
Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year: ExtraHop
Zero Trust Network Access Solution of the Year: RedSeal Systems
Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year: TXOne Networks, TXOne Edge
Overall Network Security Solution of the Year: AT&T Dynamic DefenseTM
Policy Management & Regulatory Compliance
Policy Management Solution of the Year: FireMon
Compliance Software Solution of the Year: Cypago, Cyber GRC Automation (CGA) Platform
Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year: RegScale
Cyber Posture
Breach and Attack Simulation Solution of the Year: AttackIQ
Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year: BlockAPT
Risk Management
Risk Management Innovation of the Year: Resilience
Vulnerability Management
Vulnerability Management Solution of the Year: Dragos
Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year: Mattermost
Security Orchestration, Automation, Response
Security Orchestration Solution of the Year: ID Dataweb
Security Response Solution of the Year: ShadowHQ
Overall SOAR Platform of the Year: KnowBe4
Endpoint Security
Endpoint Security Innovation of the Year: HCL BigFix
Data Security
Data Security Innovation of the Year: Calamu
XDR
XDR Platform of the Year: Palo Alto Networks
XDR Innovation of the Year: Appdome, ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR
Artificial Intelligence
AI-based CyberSecurity Innovation of the Year: BlackFog
Certification and Training
Professional Certification Program of the Year: Fortinet Training Institute, Fortinet Network Security Expert Certification program
Cybersecurity Certification Innovation Award: Hack the Box
Pentesting Solution Provider of the Year: Sikich
Security Awareness Training Solution of the Year: MetaCompliance
Security Training Innovation Award: SimSpace
Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year: Hornetsecurity
Vertical Solutions
Supply Chain Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: OPSWAT, MetaDefender Software Supply Chain
Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Fortified Health Security
Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Redspin, Redspin Ready
Cybersecurity Leadership
Consumer CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: GE Appliances, a Haier company – GE Appliances SmartHQTM connected home platform
Enterprise CyberSecurity Solution of the Year: Yubico
Cybersecurity Company CEO of the Year: iboss, Paul Martini
