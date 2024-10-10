Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Thursday’s session steady

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened slightly higher on Thursday at 9,137.30 points, marking a modest increase of 0.05 percent, or five points, from the previous day's close. This small uptick follows the index's steady performance in recent days, reflecting the market's cautious optimism. Investors appear to be watching the markets closely, as global and domestic economic factors continue to shape the index's movement.



On Wednesday, the BIST 100 saw a more significant gain of 0.97 percent, closing at 9,132.30 points. This increase came alongside a robust daily transaction volume of 83 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.44 billion. The strong trading activity indicates heightened investor participation, signaling confidence in the Turkish market despite ongoing challenges in the global economic landscape.



By mid-morning Thursday, at 11:10 a.m. local time (0810 GMT), the exchange rates for major currencies against the Turkish lira showed continued fluctuations. The US dollar stood at 34.2130 liras, the euro traded at 37.4035 liras, and the British pound was valued at 44.7300 liras. These exchange rates reflect the broader volatility in currency markets, influenced by both domestic economic conditions and global financial trends.



In the commodities market, the price of gold remained high, with one ounce trading at USD2,614.36, reflecting the metal's ongoing appeal as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at USD76.90 per barrel, with oil prices remaining a focal point for energy market participants amid fluctuations in supply and demand dynamics.

