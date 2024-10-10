Israel issues allegations of murdering top Hezbollah figures

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli Prime announced on Tuesday that the Israeli military has successfully targeted and killed two prominent figures within Hezbollah, who were viewed as potential successors to the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. This announcement follows a recent in September that reportedly resulted in Nasrallah's death.



In a message directed at the Lebanese populace, Netanyahu urged the citizens of Lebanon to liberate their country from the influence of Hezbollah, blaming the organization for leading Lebanon into chaos and conflict through its aggressive actions against Israel. He accused Hezbollah of indiscriminately killing civilians, exacerbating the already precarious situation in the region.



Netanyahu also issued a stark warning, suggesting that if the conflict continues, Lebanon could face destruction akin to what has been seen in Gaza, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensify their ground operations across the border into Lebanese territory. “Israel has a right to defend itself,” he reiterated, emphasizing that the IDF has significantly weakened Hezbollah's operational capabilities. He claimed that thousands of terrorists have been neutralized, including Nasrallah and his successors, although he did not specify the identities of the two individuals he referred to.



Israel's recent actions include the assassination of Nasrallah in late September, conducted via an airstrike in Beirut. Following this, the IDF also claimed to have eliminated Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s Executive Council chief. However, Hezbollah has not officially confirmed these reports and has refuted claims regarding Safieddine’s leadership role.



Netanyahu stated, “Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many years,” and implored the Lebanese people to take decisive action against the group. He described the current moment as a pivotal juncture for Lebanon, urging citizens to prevent the country from descending into a prolonged conflict that could lead to widespread destruction and suffering, similar to the current crisis in Gaza.



In light of these developments, the situation in Lebanon remains tense, with the threat of further escalation looming as the IDF continues its military operations. Netanyahu's call to the Lebanese people highlights a growing divide and the complexity of the ongoing conflict, which not only affects Israel and Hezbollah but also has far-reaching implications for the stability of the region as a whole.

