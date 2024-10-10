(MENAFN) October 7, 2023, stands as a significant historical milestone, sharply contrasting with the days that preceded it and altering global perspectives. The powerful visuals of Palestinian resistance fighters toppling Israeli from Merkava tanks have profoundly challenged Western arrogance.



This extraordinary event marks a pivotal chapter in Israeli history, giving rise to narratives that will be viewed through both heroic and tragic lenses—representing the stories of both the oppressed and the oppressor. The West, which has long invested in its military might, grapples with the humiliation of this incident, unable to reconcile it with its image or expect the families of fallen martyrs to accept anything short of complete liberation.



In an immediate response, Western leaders shifted to a position of solidarity, quickly rallying around their Israeli allies with expressions of support and sympathy. However, this display was swiftly followed by military mobilizations, including planes and warships equipped with devastating weaponry intended for Palestinian territories.



The West has traditionally championed ideals such as enlightenment, human rights, and justice—creating a deceptive facade that appeals to those enamored with secularism and Western cultural values. This pretense raises critical concerns: How can the so-called civilized West turn a blind eye to the atrocities perpetrated by the Israeli military against Palestinians, and more recently, against Lebanese civilians?



A historical analysis suggests that Israel embodies a microcosm of the Wild West—professing principles of enlightenment, freedom, and humanity while employing systematic oppression and exploitation. Is Israel not a continuation of the colonial practices that the West has historically used to exert control over indigenous populations while masquerading as a proponent of humanistic values?



The enduring legacy of violence stemming from Western military actions extends over centuries, inflicting deep wounds on communities, cities, and vital infrastructure. The repercussions of past conflicts, from the Crusades to contemporary wars, have wreaked havoc on many nations beyond the Western world, particularly in Arab and Muslim regions. The Crusader campaigns, for instance, caused widespread devastation, with the fall of Jerusalem in 1099 resulting in the horrific massacre of approximately 70,000 Arab and Muslim inhabitants, as detailed in the writings of the Crusaders themselves.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108766244