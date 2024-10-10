Azerbaijan, Brazil Sign Mou For Baku To Belem Climate Partnership
A Memorandum of Understanding on the "Baku to Belem (B2B)
Climate Partnership" was signed within the framework of the
Pre-COP, Azernews reports.
In this context, an agreement was established between Azerbaijan
and Brazil.
The agreement was signed by COP29 chief negotiator Yalchin
Rafiyev on the Azerbaijani side and Andrea Correa do Lago, special
representative of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for
climate, energy, and environment, on the Brazilian side.
The purpose of the memorandum is to foster cooperation between
Azerbaijan, which will host COP29, and Brazil, the host of COP30,
to promote global climate initiatives and sustainable
development.
It should be noted that the Pre-COP29 meeting, held on the eve
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Baku.
The conference is held under the motto "Strengthening Ambitions
and Ensuring Action."
